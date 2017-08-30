AARP helps seniors living longer, smarter

CHARLOTTE – AARP presents a two-hour program with tools, resources and information to help adults make choices around the lifestyle they want now and as they age.

Issues concerning one’s home and community, health, and how to pay for long-term care are covered.

The program, dubbed “Living Longer, Living Smarter,” takes place at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road. Registration is required.

Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.