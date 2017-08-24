24 Hours of Booty raises more than $1.7M

CHARLOTTE – 24 Hours of Booty raised more than $1.7 million to support cancer survivorship and patient navigation programs, according to 24 Foundation.

Some 1,400 registered participants from 24 states rode and walked along the “Booty Loop” July 28 to 30 in the Myers Park neighborhood.

“Hats off to our participants for hitting it out of the park in funds raised so far this year,” said Brittany Wilson, interim executive director of 24 Hours of Booty. “We appreciate our amazing community of riders, walkers, cancer survivors and their loved ones, volunteers, sponsors, spectators and Myers Park neighbors for their participation, enthusiasm and support in helping change the course of cancer, literally in the backyard of our event.”

Top fundraising winners included:

Top Team LIBStrong/Drew’s Crew – $185,087

Top Fundraiser Josh Jones,

LIBStrong/Drew’s Crew – $35,770

Rookie of the Year Watts

Huckabee, Team Rooling with a Cause – $16,380.06

Highest fundraising average AmWINS with 11 teammates

averaging $ 3,876

Top Kids’ Fundraiser Jayde Walker, Team Allie Gator – $5,037

First Runner Up Top Kids’

Fundraiser Buck Ranson – $4,986

Second Runner Up Top Kid’s Fundraiser Robert Ford, Jr., Team REEB – $2,879

GO Cigna Award Winner Dan Wohlbruck