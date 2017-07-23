Britax lures Whirlpool innovator

FORT MILL, S.C. – Britax Child Safety hired Jay Zhao as vice president of product development and engineering.

Zhao, a 14-year Whirlpool veteran, comes to Britax with more than 200 products developed under his name and a focus on advanced engineering to develop new product innovations.

“For more than 70 years, Britax has been a leader in travel safety and we continue to set new standards across the globe,” said Maria Montaño, president of Britax Americas. “To stay ahead, we must continue to bring fresh insights and innovative thinking to everything we do. Jay’s unwavering commitment to quality and disciplined approach to innovation will be instrumental in helping us continue to achieve this mission.”

Zhao will lead an advanced engineering team that will work side by side with Britax’s product marketing team, aligning product innovations with consumer demand.