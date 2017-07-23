Academy Mortgage acquires First Mortgage Company

CHARLOTTE – Academy Mortgage Corporation, a mortgage lender headquartered in Draper, Utah, acquired Oklahoma City-based First Mortgage Company and Cunningham & Company Mortgage Bankers, the name under which First Mortgage Company operates in North Carolina.

The partnership goes into effect Aug. 1.

First Mortgage’s mission is rooted in helping people obtain affordable and accessible home loans, and then

giving them the tools they need to pay off their loan responsibly.

Like at Academy, the focus is on families, not files. First Mortgage operates 75 branches throughout Oklahoma, Nebraska, New Mexico, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and Texas.

“First Mortgage aligns well with the service-oriented and people-centric culture at Academy.”

First Mortgage Chairman Ron McCord said. “Our companies are a good fit, as we share the same commitment to the practice of putting people first. The Academy platform is built on purpose, people and then profit, which leads to prosperity for all involved.”