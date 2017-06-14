Volunteers needed for 24 Hours of Booty

CHARLOTTE – The 24 Foundation is seeking about 300 volunteers for its signature event, 16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our event by supporting 1,400 participants who are riding or walking to change the course of cancer,” Executive Director Mallory Walsh said, noting opportunities for individuals, groups or families. “This is a great opportunity to participate in this fun event, while helping make a difference in the lives of people affected by cancer.”

The charity cycling and walking event will take place from 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood.

Volunteers are needed for various tasks, including packet pick-up, course and venue management, hospitality, kids’ zone and hydration station. Volunteer shifts are assigned in three- and four-hour increments.

Register at www.24foundation.org/events/charlotte/volunteer/.