Truliant opens in Waverly 

CHARLOTTE– Truliant Federal Credit Union celebrated the 10th new branch of its planned 10-branch expansion in the Charlotte Metro region.

Led by Manager Courtney Lewis, the 2,000-square-foot Waverly Member Financial Center, located at 7107 Waverly Walk Ave., provides member-owners with the latest in financial products and services while maintaining a focus on the personal attention and convenience.

The location offers free checking, easy access and a Smart ATM that distributes multi-denominational amounts and accepts deposits without envelopes. It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The credit union operates 14 Member Financial Centers in the region.

“As we invite our members and potential new members to experience our new and 14th Member Financial Center in the Charlotte market, we celebrate the convenience of Truliant locations throughout the metro area,” said Marc Schaefer, president and CEO of Truliant. “Complementing our robust mobile and online services, the teams at Waverly and 13 other locations are there to help our members with a better banking alternative – one that focuses on always having their best interests at heart while helping them reach their goals and build strong financial futures.”

Visit www.truliant.org for details.