Truliant launches campaign targeting mergers

WINSTON-SALEM – Truliant Federal Credit Union wants its members to know that it has no plans to merge, unlike many community banks within its footprint.

The credit union announced May 31 the launch of a marketing campaign targeting residents in the Triad and Charlotte who may have been affected by a recent or upcoming community bank merger.

Chief Marketing Officer Karen DeSalvo said bank mergers create uncertainty for customers.

“At Truliant, everything we do is guided by our commitment to our members,” DeSalvo said. “Unlike publicly owned banks, we’re not driven to increase shareholder value. Rather, our mission is to improve members’ lives by providing trusted financial guidance and many benefits banks simply cannot provide”

Visit www.truliant.org for details.