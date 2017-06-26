The Scone Shop sold in new markets

CHARLOTTE – The Scone Shop’s frozen, ready-to-bake scones can now be found in the freezer section at eight new locations in the Southeast including Atlanta, Wilmington, Charleston, S.C. and Hilton Head, S.C.

The Scone Shop’s Cinnamon Chip, Cranberry Orange, Chocolate Cinnachip and Spinach Feta flavors are available primarily at Whole Foods Markets.

“We are so excited about our new distribution deal that is making this expansion throughout the Southeast possible,” owner Fielding Williams said. “We are grateful for our long-time partnership with Whole Foods Market and for the amazing support of these seven locations for helping us increase our footprint and welcoming us into the Atlanta area, Wilmington and Charleston.”

All of its scones are handmade frozen, ready-to-bake scone dough using original recipes with simple ingredients such as rolled oats, flour, eggs, milk and butter.

Each sweet flavored package makes eight medium-sized scones while the savory flavor makes 12 smaller scones, which can be baked one at a time or the whole batch at once.

Scone flavors include Cinnamon Chip, Cranberry Orange, Butterscotch Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Cinnachip, Spinach Feta and Bacon Cheddar.

Visit www.thesconeshop.com for details.