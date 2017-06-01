You are here: Home / News / The Hartford holds cash mobs for customers

The Hartford holds cash mobs for customers

The Charlotte Mobile Makery’s Jess Murphy is pictured with The Hartford’s stag. (Indigo Photography courtesy of The Hartford)

CHARLOTTE – More than 60 of The Hartford’s employees volunteered Wednesday, May 17, to hold cash mobs for CycleBar Midtown CLT, Charlotte Mobile Makery and Indigo Photography.

They are among the one million-plus small businesses protected by The Hartford. The “HartMobs” are designed to show appreciation for the insurer’s customers.

At the Charlotte HartMob, employees got in gear at an early morning class at the indoor cycling facility and later created metal crafts and tiny terrariums with the mobile art studio.

 

 

 

 

