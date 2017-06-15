Special Olympics Camp Soar takes flight at Levine Jewish Community Center

Camp Soar was held for the 17th year this week. The Special Olympics backed event drew 400 campers and 450 volunteers to the Levine Jewish Community Center for a week of celebrating the mind set of “You can!” rather than “You can’t.”. Campers participated in sporting events including tennis, basketball, group exercise, soccer and bocce. Participants engaged their minds as well as their bodies though yoga, computer labs, arts & crafts, and bingo. There were also comfort dogs on hand for campers to interact with, even a comfort pony named Brandy. The full week of activities culminates this Friday with a dance and a movie for all participants. Pick up next weeks print issue for a full story on the event and an interview with its founder Bob Bowler.

