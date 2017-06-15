Showcase Realty welcomes Realtor

CHARLOTTE – Realtor O’Donna Pittman has joined Showcase Realty.

O’Donna, a native Charlottean, holds over 15 years of experience serving real estate clients in the Carolinas.

She holds designations such as Accredited Buyer Representative and Certified Internet Professional: e-Pro and Financing Dreams Certified. She is a U.S. Army veteran and a Certified Military Residential Specialist.

O’Donna is able to help buyers and sellers with a variety of real estate needs such as luxury real estate, relocation, foreclosures, first time home buyers, as well as down payment assistance.