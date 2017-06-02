Seven CEOs make likable list

CHARLOTTE – Several CEOs with ties to south Charlotte were included in a recent Owler report on CEO Likeability, based on reviews from site users.

David C. Adams, of Curtiss Wright, topped the list. Others include Lynn Good, of Duke Energy (3), John Ferriola, of Nucor (4), Susan Devore, of Premier (6), B. Scott Smith, of Sonic Automotive (8), E. James Ferland, of Babcock & Wilcox (9) and Howard Levine, of Family Dollar (10).

Collectively, Charlotte CEOs ranked 24th among 30 cities in terms of most liked CEOs.