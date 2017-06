CHARLOTTE – Child & Family Development holds a free seminar on how to effectively guide your child’s early development.

Gail Fennimore and Ann Guild explain how early motor skills develop and the early benefits of positioning and movement.

The seminar takes place 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Child & Family Development, 4012 Park Road. Register in advance at www.childandfamilydevelopment.com.