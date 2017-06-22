Second Harvest Food Bank receives funding for backpack program

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina received donations totaling $186,025 from three corporations this week, extending the reach of their backpacks program. For some impoverished children, the lunch they receive at school is the most substantial they will eat all day. Hunger and poor nutrition are directly correlated with a decrease in school performance. Second Harvest Food Bank augments this food deficit by preparing small backpacks filled with healthy and nutritious food and snacks to take home with them during the school year. Donations of $100,000 from Wal-Mart, $67,125 from Hendrick Automotive Group, and $18,900 from Assistance League of Charlotte will allow for the back pack program to extend over the summer break through school drop off points and mobile pantries from June through August.

