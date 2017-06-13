Realtors finish realty training

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Realtors graduated from Allen Tate Realtors’ company’s Winner’s Edge training.

They included Matt Norman and Linda Slokenbergs, Charlotte-Ballantyne; Karen Dunker, Sue Lacara, Maria Laird and Joni Walker, Charlotte-Providence@485; Kyndall Clontz, Jill Conner, Abby Fox and Tinique Hall, Charlotte-SouthPark.

Winner’s Edge is a real estate training program that includes the latest in national real estate trends integrated with detailed information about the local real estate market.