Realtor helps with Realtors Political Action Committee

CHARLOTTE – Nancy Braun has become a Crystal R investor in the Realtors Political Action Committee, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The national bipartisan grassroots political advocacy organization works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for residents.

Braun has supported RPAC for six years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors since 1996.

“My passion for education and industry excellence has led me to participate on several real estate boards to assist in improving industry ethics, guidelines and policies,” Braun said. “I am a proud investor in RPAC because it affords all of us in the real estate profession, and beyond, the opportunity to be change-makers and not merely participants in its integrity, processes and future.”