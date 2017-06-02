News Briefs for 6/2

Blood center hosts drives

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts several blood drives in June in the south Charlotte area.

Drives are as follows:

June 8, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. (Crawford Building), 13830 Ballantyne Corporate Place.

June 9, 9 a.m. to noon, Legacy Heights, 11230 Ballantyne Trace Court.

June 14, 9 a.m. to noon, Ballantyne Corporate Park, 15940 Brixham Hill Ave.

June 15, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sonic Automotive, 4401 Colwick Road.

June 18, 1 to 4:30 p.m., The Hill Bar and Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road.

June 18, 2 to 5 p.m., Stonecrest Community Blood Drive, 7825 Rea Road.

June 21, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sports Connection Ballantyne, 11611 Ardrey Kell Road.

June 22, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., CHS Pineville, 10628 Park Road.

June 24, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., New Beginnings Community Church, 7027 Stillwell Road, Matthews.

Blood donors must weigh at least 120 pounds.

The nonprofit supplies blood to 27 regional hospitals.

Visit www.cbcc.us for details.

Breakaway Music Festival expands to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Breakaway Music Festival is expanding to Charlotte.

The one-day event takes place Oct. 14 at the AvidXchange Music Factory.

Charlotte was chosen as the third market to bring Breakaway Music Festival to because of what Lynn says is a “music loving, open-minded and intelligent mix of young professionals” that matches its brand.

The festival was attended by approximately 25,000 people in 2016.

“We have chosen to expand on the idea of ‘breaking away from the every day’ because this festival experience is like no other,” said Adam Lynn, managing partner of Prime Social Group. “It combines an urban aesthetic with a carefully curated, multi-genre lineup which allows festival-goers of all ages and music preferences to enjoy unforgettable weekends no matter where they live.”

Early bird tickets are on sale for $30 in limited quantities.

Visit www.BreakawayFestival.com for details.

Hometown Reads connects readers to local authors

CHARLOTTE – Readers have a new web-based resource available connecting them to authors from the Charlotte area.

Readers can discover books from Charlotte authors at http://hometownreads.com/city/Charlotte with books from many genres.

Additionally, Hometown Reads seeks to identify more authors to feature on the site. Authors can sign up to have a book featured for free at www.hometownreads.com/join.

“I think #readlocal helps build a sense of community while supporting resident writers and encouraging continuing local creativity.” said Nancy LiPetri, Charlotte author of “A Wooded Path.” “Hometown Reads will help make the novel more visible to readers who share my passion for the Charlotte area or want to learn more about what it’s like on Lake Norman while being entertained.”

Becky Robinson, founder of Hometown Reads, pointed out that the program is the first of its kind.

“Until Hometown Reads, there was no way to harness the power of online connection to introduce authors and readers living in the very same zip code,” she said.

Proceeds from author event helps log cabin

CHARLOTTE – The historic Lower Providence Community House women’s club will welcome renowned author and practicing attorney, Robert Whitlow, as the first speaker of its summer lecture series.

Whitlow has written several legal thrillers. Most are set in the South and have an underlying moral tone. Three of his novels have been made into movies, “The Trial,” “The List” and “Jimmy.”

The Ask the Author event start at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Lower Providence Community House (log cabin), 9735 Community House Road. Tickets cost $10 at the door.

Proceeds benefit the restoration and preservation of the historic log cabin venue.

Visit www.lowerprovidncelogcabin.org for details.

Farmers’ market moving to mill building during construction

CHARLOTTE – Construction will soon begin at South End’s Atherton Mill, and Atherton Market will make a temporary move inside the mill building to better accommodate shoppers.

The market celebrates its grand re-opening 9 a.m to 2 p.m. June 3, with live music, beer, face painting and crafts.

The majority of market vendors will be open on Saturdays only; however, a few market favorites will be open throughout the week (Bookout Blooms and Not Just Coffee).

Food bank gets donation

CHARLOTTE – Smithfield Foods and Harris Teeter donated more than 80,000 pounds of protein May 18 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte.

The donations was part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes initiative, which fights hunger and helps Americans become more food secure.