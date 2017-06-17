News Briefs for 6/16

Volunteers needed for 24 Hours of Booty charity event

CHARLOTTE – The 24 Foundation is seeking about 300 volunteers for its signature event, 16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our event by supporting 1,400 participants who are riding or walking to change the course of cancer,” Executive Director Mallory Walsh said, noting opportunities for individuals, groups or families. “This is a great opportunity to participate in this fun event, while helping make a difference in the lives of people affected by cancer.”

The charity cycling and walking event will take place from 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood.

Register at www.24foundation.org/events/charlotte/volunteer/.

Rotary lauds CMPD officers

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Dilworth South End Rotary Club honored three Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers Friday, June 9, as First Responders of the Year.

Officers Jonathan Colby, Stephen Faulkner and Sangwon Lee saved a woman from a burning car after a wreck. The officers didn’t hesitate, even with downed power lines hanging over the car.

They were concerned the car could explode at any moment.

Colby grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed the flames. The driver’s side door was jammed, but Faulkner and Lee pulled it open, freeing the woman from the burning car.

“In the past couple of years, police have been subjected to an unwarranted amount of criticism, including criticism of CMPD personnel,” Rotary Club President Pete Heuberger said. “The overwhelming majority of our citizens support our police, who have a difficult and often dangerous job.”

Originally from South Korea, Lee moved to the U.S. at age 17. He graduated from South Meck High School and The Citadel and earned US Citizenship through service in the Army as an infantryman. He joined CMPD in 2010.

Grant helps Girl Scout drive

CHARLOTTE – Tara Krishna, an eighth-grader from Charlotte, was among 340 young leaders across the country awarded a $500 Disney Summer of Service grant through Youth Service America.

The grant helped Krishna lead a community service project that addresses summer hunger.

The school collected and donated 856 pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Bank from May 23 to 31 at Jay M Robinson Middle School, according to Assistant Principal Meredith Cabana.

The project served as Krishna’s Girl Scout Service Project to earn a Silver Award.

She learned about the grant while watching the Disney Channel.

“Summer hunger cannot be resolved through one food drive, but it is a start,” Krishna said. “I hope this project is a step towards creating greater change.”

Hougham resigns as director Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE – Kym Hougham, who has served as the executive director of the Wells Fargo Championship since 2002, has resigned, effective June 30.

“After just completing the 15th edition of the Wells Fargo Championship in May, I have decided that now is the time for me to make a change,” Hougham said. “This timing allows me to look at the possibilities in front of me – both inside and outside the world of professional golf.

He thanked Wells Fargo, Quail Hollow Club and the PGA Tour for their support. He takes pride in the tournament raising more than $19 million for charities.

Bus system joins Clean

Commute Challenge

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System, Charlotte Air Awareness and Sustain Charlotte will co-sponsor the Clean Commute Challenge through Way2Go CLT.

The initiative is a collaboration to encourage community groups, organizations and individuals to embrace sustainable mobility through walking, biking, taking public transportation, telecommuting or car-pooling.

The goal of the free, region-wide sustainable transportation challenge is to reduce air emissions from commuter traffic during the height of ozone season, which takes place throughout the summer.

Visit www.way2goclt.com for details.

Governor appoints Mitchell

to crime commission

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper appointed James Mitchell Jr. as a municipal government official to the Governor’s Crime Commission.

Mitchell is serving his first term as an at-large council member on the Charlotte City Council. He previously served from 1999 to 2013 as the District 2 council member.

Mitchell is a graduate of North Carolina Central University.

Blood center hosts drives

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts several blood drives in June in the south Charlotte area.

Drives are as follows:

• June 18, 1 to 4:30 p.m., The Hill Bar and Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road, Charlotte.

• June 18, 2 to 5 p.m., Stonecrest Community Blood Drive, 7825 Rea Road.

• June 21, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sports Connection Ballantyne, 11611 Ardrey Kell Road.

• June 22, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., CHS Pineville, 10628 Park Road.

Visit www.cbcc.us for details.