You are here: Home / News / New corporations for June 16-22

New corporations for June 16-22

by Leave a Comment

RALEIGH – Registered agents filed these corporations June 16 to 22 with the N.C. Secretary of State:

28209

  • Cascadilla Properties LLC – Brendan Dillashaw.
  • High Rock Lake AXM LLC – Agathi Poulos.
  • Long Forte Holdings LLC – Juan Wu.
  • McGraw Properties LLC – Brendan Dillashaw.
  • Pecan Properties LLC – Brendan Dilashaw.
  • REC-III Realty LLC – John Carpenter.
  • Red Bird Property LLC – Steven Kuda.
  • RLM Group South Charlotte LLC – Robert Miklosko.
  • Teagle Properties LLC – Brendan Dillashaw.
  • Team Southline LLC – Kevan Cohn.
  • Wandering Rose Inc. – Elizabeth Rose.

28210

  • AVC Alianza de Venezolanos en Charlotte – Mario Montero.
  • Better Business Development LLC – Jeffrey Wanner.
  • DLD Contracting LLC – Olga Fonseca.
  • HulaHula LLC – Marc Kieffer.
  • LeNeave Woodworking Machinery & Supply LLC – Aaron Michael.
  • MBA Toys LLC – Misty Audish.
  • One Plus Solutions LLC – C Strickland.
  • PI Mktg. LLC – Andrew Horsey.
  • Real Estate Agents in Motion LLC – Andrew Horsey.
  • Seven Shells Mountain LLC – Gregory Currie.
  • Tristan & Rodriguez Remodeling LLC – Francisco Contreras.

28211

  • BDI Building Group Inc – Todd Ewart.
  • Eagle Point Consulting LLC – Christopher Kearney.
  • Eagle Point Investments LLC – Christopher Kearney.
  • Eagle Point Real Estate LLC – Christopher Kearney.
  • Paragon Specialty Contracting LLC – John Miller Law Firm.
  • RMS Environmental LLC – Richard Samson.
  • Sovereign Air L.L.C. – Russell McMillan.

28226

  • BMA Consulting Inc. – Billy Austin Jr.
  • CH Condos LLC – Kingsley Wood Jr.
  • Deep Hollow LLC – Kingsley Wood Jr.
  • Dudley Thomas Spade SRE LLC – Stowe & Stowe CPAs PA.
  • Eagle Trucks LLC – Konstantin Dulepov.
  • Epoxy Flooring Designs LLC – William Contreras.
  • Exclusive Appz LLC – Anthony Powe.
  • Farooqi Law Office PLLC – Amanda Farooqi.
  • O’Melveny Brothers Custom Homes LLC – Caranna O’melveny.
  • Reynolds & Jones LLC – Lindsay Jones.
  • See You At Closing LLC – James Demare Sr.
  • Sweet Lew’s BBQ LLC – Lewis Donald IV.
  • Virtues Cafe Inc. – Jonathan Coppedge – Henley.

28270

  • 4125 Woodfox Drive LLC – Valerie Castano.
  • Crown Point Auto II LLC – Robert Holmes.
  • Greg Walter Realty LLC – Gregory Walter.
  • K-pop Food Truck LLC – Alex Lee.
  • KLNJ Holdings L.L.C. – Brian Wheeler.

28277

  • 4th World Foods BSM L.L.C. – Charles McNair Jr.
  • Atmiya Global Hospitality LLC – Viralkumar Patel.
  • Automotive Digital Solutions Inc. – Hossam Hafez.
  • Black Seed Missionary Ministries – Charles McNair Jr.
  • Caf√© Dos Ruedas LLC – Paul Bass Esq.
  • DCL California LLC – Timothy Gavigan.
  • DRA Holdings LLC – David Algood.
  • Fields Industries LLC – David Fields.
  • Gordon Sourced LLC – Marie Gordon.
  • GSH Solutions LLC – Gloria Healy.
  • Image Custom Homes LLC – Timothy Gavigan.
  • Kalibondo Enterprises LLC – Mohamed Foh.
  • Kamrun Investments LLC – David Algood.
  • Lyon Property Solutions LLC – Houseyin Aktig.
  • Naik Company LLC – Vineet Naik.
  • Patterson Equipment Company LLC – Michael Fonzo.
  • PBP Real Estate LLC – Mohan Pillai.
  • Power T Handle LLC – Timothy Gavigan.
  • Reaman LLC – Marie Gordon.
  • Results Thru Franchising LLC – Fred LeFranc.
  • ROLESVILLE LLC – Doug Baumgartner.
  • RRD Financial LLC – David Algood.
  • RRD Holdings LLC – David Algood.
  • RUANTAS LLC – Tuhin Dutt.
  • The Artsy Eye Salon LLC – Brittany Markowski.
  • The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition Inc. – Donald Krouse.
  • WCF Midtown LLC – Theresa Gebhardt.
Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*