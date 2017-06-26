New corporations for June 16-22

RALEIGH – Registered agents filed these corporations June 16 to 22 with the N.C. Secretary of State:

28209

Cascadilla Properties LLC – Brendan Dillashaw.

High Rock Lake AXM LLC – Agathi Poulos.

Long Forte Holdings LLC – Juan Wu.

McGraw Properties LLC – Brendan Dillashaw.

Pecan Properties LLC – Brendan Dilashaw.

REC-III Realty LLC – John Carpenter.

Red Bird Property LLC – Steven Kuda.

RLM Group South Charlotte LLC – Robert Miklosko.

Teagle Properties LLC – Brendan Dillashaw.

Team Southline LLC – Kevan Cohn.

Wandering Rose Inc. – Elizabeth Rose.

28210

AVC Alianza de Venezolanos en Charlotte – Mario Montero.

Better Business Development LLC – Jeffrey Wanner.

DLD Contracting LLC – Olga Fonseca.

HulaHula LLC – Marc Kieffer.

LeNeave Woodworking Machinery & Supply LLC – Aaron Michael.

MBA Toys LLC – Misty Audish.

One Plus Solutions LLC – C Strickland.

PI Mktg. LLC – Andrew Horsey.

Real Estate Agents in Motion LLC – Andrew Horsey.

Seven Shells Mountain LLC – Gregory Currie.

Tristan & Rodriguez Remodeling LLC – Francisco Contreras.

28211

BDI Building Group Inc – Todd Ewart.

Eagle Point Consulting LLC – Christopher Kearney.

Eagle Point Investments LLC – Christopher Kearney.

Eagle Point Real Estate LLC – Christopher Kearney.

Paragon Specialty Contracting LLC – John Miller Law Firm.

RMS Environmental LLC – Richard Samson.

Sovereign Air L.L.C. – Russell McMillan.

28226

BMA Consulting Inc. – Billy Austin Jr.

CH Condos LLC – Kingsley Wood Jr.

Deep Hollow LLC – Kingsley Wood Jr.

Dudley Thomas Spade SRE LLC – Stowe & Stowe CPAs PA.

Eagle Trucks LLC – Konstantin Dulepov.

Epoxy Flooring Designs LLC – William Contreras.

Exclusive Appz LLC – Anthony Powe.

Farooqi Law Office PLLC – Amanda Farooqi.

O’Melveny Brothers Custom Homes LLC – Caranna O’melveny.

Reynolds & Jones LLC – Lindsay Jones.

See You At Closing LLC – James Demare Sr.

Sweet Lew’s BBQ LLC – Lewis Donald IV.

Virtues Cafe Inc. – Jonathan Coppedge – Henley.

28270

4125 Woodfox Drive LLC – Valerie Castano.

Crown Point Auto II LLC – Robert Holmes.

Greg Walter Realty LLC – Gregory Walter.

K-pop Food Truck LLC – Alex Lee.

KLNJ Holdings L.L.C. – Brian Wheeler.

28277