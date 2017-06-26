New corporations for June 16-22

RALEIGH – Registered agents filed these corporations June 16 to 22 with the N.C. Secretary of State:
28209
- Cascadilla Properties LLC – Brendan Dillashaw.
- High Rock Lake AXM LLC – Agathi Poulos.
- Long Forte Holdings LLC – Juan Wu.
- McGraw Properties LLC – Brendan Dillashaw.
- Pecan Properties LLC – Brendan Dilashaw.
- REC-III Realty LLC – John Carpenter.
- Red Bird Property LLC – Steven Kuda.
- RLM Group South Charlotte LLC – Robert Miklosko.
- Teagle Properties LLC – Brendan Dillashaw.
- Team Southline LLC – Kevan Cohn.
- Wandering Rose Inc. – Elizabeth Rose.
28210
- AVC Alianza de Venezolanos en Charlotte – Mario Montero.
- Better Business Development LLC – Jeffrey Wanner.
- DLD Contracting LLC – Olga Fonseca.
- HulaHula LLC – Marc Kieffer.
- LeNeave Woodworking Machinery & Supply LLC – Aaron Michael.
- MBA Toys LLC – Misty Audish.
- One Plus Solutions LLC – C Strickland.
- PI Mktg. LLC – Andrew Horsey.
- Real Estate Agents in Motion LLC – Andrew Horsey.
- Seven Shells Mountain LLC – Gregory Currie.
- Tristan & Rodriguez Remodeling LLC – Francisco Contreras.
28211
- BDI Building Group Inc – Todd Ewart.
- Eagle Point Consulting LLC – Christopher Kearney.
- Eagle Point Investments LLC – Christopher Kearney.
- Eagle Point Real Estate LLC – Christopher Kearney.
- Paragon Specialty Contracting LLC – John Miller Law Firm.
- RMS Environmental LLC – Richard Samson.
- Sovereign Air L.L.C. – Russell McMillan.
28226
- BMA Consulting Inc. – Billy Austin Jr.
- CH Condos LLC – Kingsley Wood Jr.
- Deep Hollow LLC – Kingsley Wood Jr.
- Dudley Thomas Spade SRE LLC – Stowe & Stowe CPAs PA.
- Eagle Trucks LLC – Konstantin Dulepov.
- Epoxy Flooring Designs LLC – William Contreras.
- Exclusive Appz LLC – Anthony Powe.
- Farooqi Law Office PLLC – Amanda Farooqi.
- O’Melveny Brothers Custom Homes LLC – Caranna O’melveny.
- Reynolds & Jones LLC – Lindsay Jones.
- See You At Closing LLC – James Demare Sr.
- Sweet Lew’s BBQ LLC – Lewis Donald IV.
- Virtues Cafe Inc. – Jonathan Coppedge – Henley.
28270
- 4125 Woodfox Drive LLC – Valerie Castano.
- Crown Point Auto II LLC – Robert Holmes.
- Greg Walter Realty LLC – Gregory Walter.
- K-pop Food Truck LLC – Alex Lee.
- KLNJ Holdings L.L.C. – Brian Wheeler.
28277
- 4th World Foods BSM L.L.C. – Charles McNair Jr.
- Atmiya Global Hospitality LLC – Viralkumar Patel.
- Automotive Digital Solutions Inc. – Hossam Hafez.
- Black Seed Missionary Ministries – Charles McNair Jr.
- Caf√© Dos Ruedas LLC – Paul Bass Esq.
- DCL California LLC – Timothy Gavigan.
- DRA Holdings LLC – David Algood.
- Fields Industries LLC – David Fields.
- Gordon Sourced LLC – Marie Gordon.
- GSH Solutions LLC – Gloria Healy.
- Image Custom Homes LLC – Timothy Gavigan.
- Kalibondo Enterprises LLC – Mohamed Foh.
- Kamrun Investments LLC – David Algood.
- Lyon Property Solutions LLC – Houseyin Aktig.
- Naik Company LLC – Vineet Naik.
- Patterson Equipment Company LLC – Michael Fonzo.
- PBP Real Estate LLC – Mohan Pillai.
- Power T Handle LLC – Timothy Gavigan.
- Reaman LLC – Marie Gordon.
- Results Thru Franchising LLC – Fred LeFranc.
- ROLESVILLE LLC – Doug Baumgartner.
- RRD Financial LLC – David Algood.
- RRD Holdings LLC – David Algood.
- RUANTAS LLC – Tuhin Dutt.
- The Artsy Eye Salon LLC – Brittany Markowski.
- The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition Inc. – Donald Krouse.
- WCF Midtown LLC – Theresa Gebhardt.
