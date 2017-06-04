Movers for Moms drive to help mothers in shelters

CHARLOTTE – Two Men And A Truck Charlotte recently hosted its Movers for Moms collection drive to provide critical gifts to women staying in shelters.

The moving company worked with local businesses to collect essential and comfort items. More than 10,000 donations were collected and delivered to Safe Alliance and Florence Crittenton Services.

This spring marked the 10th anniversary of Movers for Moms. Last year was the program’s most successful year to-date, with more than 285,000 items collected for donation to hundreds of shelters. This year’s goal was to collect 350,000 items for moms in need.

Visit www.twomenandatruck.com/moversformoms for details.