Miles earns Outstanding Producer Award

CHARLOTTE – The International Business Brokers Association recognized Diana Miles, of Bridge Mergers and Acquisitions, with its Outstanding Producer Award.

Miles was one of 12 brokers honored at the IBBA’s second annual Member Excellence Awards Gala on May 6 in Dallas. Winners are selected from more than 950 international members.

The award is presented to brokers who closed one or more business deals, totaling at least $1 million in total purchase price during the 2016 calendar year.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with Diana on her well-deserved achievement,” Co-Founder Reno Heine said. “The level of passion and commitment Diana brings to our clients and our industry is truly worthy of national recognition. We’re extremely proud to have her on our team.”

Miles cited her 20-plus years of experience as a CPA and audit background in providing sellers confidence.

“Our clients are looking for someone they can trust with perhaps the most important financial decision they will make,” Miles said. “I take that responsibility seriously and work hard to earn our client’s confidence each and every day.”

Visit www.BridgeMergers.com for details.