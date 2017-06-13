Hwy 55 Burgers relaunches rewards program 

MOUNT OLIVE – Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries relaunched its rewards program.

All Hwy 55 fans who download an app will receive a coupon for a free Hwy 55 milkshake.

“We may be a retro burger brand but we are uniquely aware of our guests’ needs for the latest in technology and we really wanted to thank our members for being Hwy 55 fans,” President Kenney Moore said. “This is a complete overhaul of our loyalty program and is designed to be easier and better for our valued fans. And of course, we’ll surprise them with unexpected moments of delight from within the app.”