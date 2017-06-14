Homebuilder announces new Ballantyne-area community

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes will soon begin building in its second Ballantyne-area community with SouthRidge.

SouthRidge will feature 27 single-family homes and 60 townhomes on North Community House Road and next to Ballantyne Country Club.

“We’re excited to soon expand our offerings in the Ballantyne area with our second South Charlotte community,” said Mark Gibbs, division president for David Weekley Homes in Charlotte. “SouthRidge will include single-family, paired villa homes, along with townhomes. Combined with our other Ballantyne-area community, Greenway Village, we’ll soon be adding more than 130 new homes to the South Charlotte region.”

David Weekley Homes is scheduled to break ground on a model home in July and anticipates the model opening for daily tours in September. Pre-sales for SouthRidge are expected to begin in June.

Prices for Southridge will start from the $400,000s.

Single-family homes will range in size from 2,900 to 3,900 square feet. Townhomes will range from 2,100 to 2,800 square feet.

Call 800-393-9968 for details.