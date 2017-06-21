Heroes Con 2017 brings talent, costumes and artwork to Charlotte for 35th year

Charlotteans from all over the city, and other comic fans from states away, gathered this past weekend at the convention center in uptown Charlotte for the 35th annual Heroes Convention. Celebrating all things comic book related, old and new and for the young and old, the event is locally owned and run by Shelton Drum, founder of Heroes Aren’t Hard To Find comic book store. The event takes over the entire convention center with dozens and dozens of vendors as well as over 200 individual comic industry artists and writers selling their work. Over the course of three days Heroes Con hosts a variety of events like the Quick Draw, a twenty minute draw anything contest for prizes judged by Savannah College of Art & Design. There are also numerous panel discussions on a variety of topics, such as how comic books affect social change.

