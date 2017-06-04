Fisher Phillips partner featured in Chambers USA

CHARLOTTE – Mason Alexander, managing partner of the Charlotte office of Fisher Phillips, is one of the firm’s 43 attorneys nationwide featured in Chambers USA 2017.

Chambers USA publishes a list annually of the top law firms and attorneys across the U.S. based on in-depth interviews with randomly selected attorneys, clients and businesses.

Alexander has practiced labor and employment law exclusively for nearly 30 years, including the areas of union campaigns, sexual harassment, discrimination, wrongful discharge, union avoidance and policy reviews.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized among America’s leading business lawyers annually over the past ten years,” Alexander said. “I appreciate the continued confidence that our clients have in our commitment to providing business solutions to the workplace legal challenges they face.”