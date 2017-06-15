David Weekley Homes to celebrate opening of Greenway Village   

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes will celebrate the grand opening of Greenway Village.

Visitors may sample food and craft beer and tour the Townhome Collection model home, The Selwyn, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on Endhaven Lane, off North Community House Road. The three-story home features three bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath and a two-car garage.

Greenway Village offers two collections of single-family homes, Cottage and Townhome, starting from the $330,000s.

The Townhome Collection includes two-and three-story floor plans with three to four bedrooms and between 2,100 and 3,100 square feet. Two homes will be ready in August for move-in.

The Cottage Collection includes two- and three-story floor plans, ranging from 1,900 to 3,000 square feet. Homes offer three to four bedrooms, two to three full baths, one to two half baths and two-car garages.

Call 704-972-4245 for details.