David Weekley Homes holds grand opening in  Avignon Town Homes – Southpark

CHARLOTTE – Custom Classics by David Weekley Homes is celebrating the grand opening of Avignon Town Homes – SouthPark from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Members of the community are invited to tour the Custom Classics townhome model, The Verdale, while enjoying live music on the square with catered appetizers and wine tastings.

Open daily for tours, the three-story Verdale model home features three bedrooms, three full baths, two-car garage and old-world European architectural elements.

Also included in this 2,800-square-foot home is a curved staircase open to all floors. Visitors can stop by The Verdale Sunday and Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Priced from the $640,000s, Avignon Town Homes – SouthPark offers 18 two- and three-story floor plans, ranging in size from 2,400 to 2,900 square feet. These homes offer open-concept designs, along with first floor Owner’s Retreat options on some homes.

In addition, three townhomes are under construction and expected to be complete in September. The Lemont and The Linville are both three-story homes with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and two-car garages.

Call 704-972-4225 for details.