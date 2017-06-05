Company offers chocolate classes

CHARLOTTE – The Secret Chocolatier will offer chocolate classes.

“Our chocolate classes are fun hands-on chocolate making for anyone and are a great opportunity to build palates, learn about chocolates, confectionary and the baking art,” co-owner Robin Ciordia said.

Classes are as follows:

Chef Bill Dietz teaches participants (14 and older) how to make truffle ganache, infuse flavors and use various treats in the finished ganache in a class, “Chocolate Truffle Making,” 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The class costs $60.

Chef Bill Dietz teaches participants the ins and outs of tempering chocolate through a hands-on class, “Chocolate Tempering,” 2 to 4 p.m. June 24. The class costs $60.

Attendees learn about chocolate, tempering and choose from a variety of ingredients for making their own chocolate bark in a class, “Bark Making,” 2 to 3 p.m. July 1. The class costs $25.

The company is located at 2935 Providence Road, suite 104.

Class space is limited. Reservations are required.

Register at https://squareup.com/market/the-secret-chocolatier.

Call 704-323-8178 or visit http://homemadechocolategifts.com/events-classes/ for details.

Visit www.thesecretchocolatier.com for details.