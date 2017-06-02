Community health advocate dubbed a superhero

By Yustin Riopko

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown has been declared Charlotte’s “Real Life Woman Superhero.”

Inspired by the film, “Wonder Woman,” Studio Movie Grill and Warner Bros. Pictures conducted a campaign from April 14 to May 14 to find a real Wonder Woman in each of SMG’s 11 markets around the country.

Her professional achievements, selflessness and fearlessness in the face of adversity are what make Garmon-Brown a real-life super hero.

When she was a teenager, Garmon-Brown, her mother and her older sister moved from inner city Detroit to North Carolina, where her grandparents lived. Her father passed away when she was 2 years old.

“I decided when I was 4 years old that I wanted to be a doctor and save other dads,” Garmon-Brown said. “My mother told us we could do all things through Jesus Christ who strengthens us. I’m also lucky to have been blessed in the sciences.”

She graduated from North Carolina Central University with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She went to medical school at UNC-Chapel Hill and completed her residency at Carolinas Medical Center.

Garmon-Brown has been a family practice physician in Charlotte for more than 37 years. She directs a free clinic and serves as senior vice president of community wellness and education at Novant Health.

She provides free and low-cost physicals to students so they can continue playing sports. She also has helped pay college tuition for students who otherwise could not afford it.

Not only is she involved in community health, but Garmon-Brown is also involved in community faith. She earned a master’s degree in divinity and is an ordained Baptist preacher.

Garmon-Brown is part of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force, whose goal is to reduce inequality of opportunity in the Charlotte area and allow anyone and everyone to have upward momentum.

Garmon-Brown is a mother of two and a grandmother of three.

Even in the wake of career and community successes, she has faced personal adversity. In 2012, she was diagnosed with pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare kind of soft tissue cancer, in her right arm. She had the tumor removed, but doctors discovered another instance in 2014 and removed part of her lung. In November of last year, she received brain surgery and a nephrectomy to remove more cancer. Now she is undergoing chemotherapy to fight lesions in her chest.

“I’m a blessed person. I don’t fear cancer. I have faith. Whether I live or die, I’m all right.” Garmon-Brown said in March at the YWCA’s 2017 We Believe Luncheon.

On May 31, Garmon-Brown and the 10 other honorees assembled at SMG’s corporate headquarters in Dallas for a special red-carpet screening of the new “Wonder Woman” movie. They received SMG’s Opening Hearts and Minds Award and a $1,000 donation to each honoree’s charity of choice.

Garmon-Brown selected her church’s food pantry to receive the donation. St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is located in the Druid Hills community.

Garmon-Brown said she is excited to be associated with a superhero like Wonder Woman, whose goal it is to help other people.