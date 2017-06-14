Chopt Salad partners with Sea to Table

CHARLOTTE – Sea to Table will supply wild-caught shrimp from U.S. waters to all 44 Chopt Creative Salad Company locations.

Sea to Table has spent years developing relationships with fishermen and docks, supporting traditional American fishing communities on every U.S. coast.

“We are so proud to offer Sea to Table shrimp in our restaurants,” said Tony Shure, co-founder of Chopt. “We’ve always believed in sourcing the highest quality ingredients for the best tasting food, and when it comes to seafood, we’re committed to doing what’s best for both our customers and our oceans.”

Visit www.sea2table.com for details.