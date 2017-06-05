Chef opening Haymaker in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – When looking for a city to open his second restaurant, William Dissen liked the energy of Charlotte’s chef and restaurant community.

Dissen, who owns The Market Place in Asheville, plans on opening Haymaker this fall inside Ascent Uptown at 225 S. Poplar St.

“Charlotte is a vibrant, growing city, and the food scene is amazing,” Dissen said. “The chef community is incredibly collaborative and they, along with farmers and artisans, are pushing to make it one of the great Southern food cities.”

Haymaker will offer morning coffee service, lunch and dinner focusing on local farmers and producers.

The eatery will have four dining spaces: 34-seat bar and lounge, 42-seat dining room, 50-seat mezzanine and outdoor patio for 30 to 40 guests. It will have 26-foot windows overlooking Romare Bearden Park.