CATS joins Clean Commute Challenge

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System, Charlotte Air Awareness and Sustain Charlotte will co-sponsor the Clean Commute Challenge through Way2Go CLT.

The initiative is a collaboration to encourage community groups, organizations and individuals to embrace sustainable mobility through walking, biking, taking public transportation, telecommuting or car-pooling.

The goal of the free, region-wide sustainable transportation challenge is to reduce air emissions from commuter traffic during the height of ozone season, which takes place throughout the summer.

The challenge runs through July 31.

Winners will only be chosen from counties within the Charlotte ozone maintenance area, including Mecklenburg and Union. Visit www.Way2GoCLT.com for details.