Carowinds offering summer employment opportunities

CHARLOTTE – Carowinds is recruiting for summer jobs.

The theme park offers opportunities starting at $8 an hour in areas such as aquatics, entertainment technicians, food service, landscaping and security.

Employee perks include free admission to all Cedar Fair parks, which stretch from coast to coast, complimentary tickets for friends and family, exclusive rides nights and water park parties, plus a scholarship program.

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older to apply.

Visit www.carowinds.jobs and apply online to see a complete list of all job openings. Job seekers can submit an application in person 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.