Candidate Herrera, a political paradox

By John Patrick

District 3 of the Charlotte City Council is a tough sell for Republicans.

The district’s political boundary is yet another puzzle piece in a rather formidable mosaic of Democratic representation. Democrats warm nine of the 11 city council seats.

Democratic Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield has represented the western portion of Charlotte since 2011. The district is nestled between Freedom Drive to the north and the state line to the south

Before her tenure, Warren Turner, also a Democrat, served as the councilman for eight years.

Democrats simply outnumber Republicans in the district.

Daniel Herrera hopes to change that.

Herrera is the Republican frontrunner for District 3. He is a first-generation Latino American and 24 years of age, both of which are characteristics that are not traditional mainstays for an organization dubbed as the “Grand Old Party.”

That he is also a Republican running for a seat in a Democratic-leaning district within a left-of-center city compounds such a political paradox.

“We have a city council that is too busy playing politics, and not enacting policies that support businesses and residents,” Herrera said.

He didn’t like where the city was heading, so he got involved the old fashion way.

Herrera cites his background and family upbringing for why he is a Republican. A proud son of two immigrants (his mother is from Guatemala, his father is from El Salvador) who worked hard to provide a better life for their family, instilled a dedicated work ethic in Daniel.

He believes the Latino community’s emphasis on faith, family values and hard work makes them conservatives at heart, an idea he wishes to echo to the diverse voting base in District 3.

Having served for two congressmen in Washington in constituency services, Herrera wants to use his experiences and perspectives to advance the city he calls home. He worked for Republican Congressman Robert Turner of New York and Matt Salmon of Arizona.

The ability to communicate the issues and concerns of a constituency to the appropriate offices of government is extremely valuable, and especially tangible for a position at the city level. Establishing positive relationships and streamlining the city government so that all voices are heard is fundamentally at the root of his initiatives, he said.

“District 3 is an area that the city council seems to put in the back-seat,” Herrera added. “It’s not a priority for the city council, and I think that’s very unfair. The residents of District 3 deserve a representative who will fight for them.”

He aims to make the area more competitive, business-friendly and inviting to residents, as well as combating the growing crime, which left unchecked might worsen and have a trickling effect.

Adorned on Herrera’s campaign literature is a slogan inscribed “#MovingOurCityFoward.” The literature offers three bulleted-priorities that he promises to tackle: creating jobs and a business-friendly Charlotte, promoting affordable housing for families and residents, and improving police and minority relationships. Voters can find additional information at www.danielherrera.com.

While Herrera may be an electoral enigma, playing the part of a Republican underdog in a city friendly to Democrats, he stands by his commitment to forgoing the political rhetoric and uniting the city he hopes to serve.

“You can’t have community without unity,” Herrera said.

Disclosure: John Patrick worked with Daniel Herrera in the 2016 election cycle for the state party in Charlotte.