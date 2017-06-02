Business Briefs for 6/2

Duke Energy gives $2M boost

CHARLOTTE – The Duke Energy Foundation is committing $2 million to UNC Charlotte’s Exponential Campaign to support the Charlotte Engineering Early College and the Women in Computing Initiative.

Duke Energy has given more than $20 million to UNCC.

Its foundation provides more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, including a focus on science, technology, engineering and math fields for students.

“Duke Energy is building a smarter energy future for the state, and that requires a diverse group of engineers and computer scientists, like the students supported by these programs, to help us lead the way,” said Lloyd Yates, Duke Energy’s executive vice president of customer and delivery operations.

S-E-A has new staffers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – S-E-A’s Charlotte office has a new manager and civil engineer.

Steve Price, of Charlotte, recently joined as manager of the Charlotte office. Price worked as a senior claims specialist II large loss and litigation for Liberty Mutual.

Colby Baker, of Charlotte, joined as a civil engineer. Baker worked as a project engineer for Ruby & Associates in Bingham Farms, Michigan and as an on-call firefighter in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

S-E-A specializes in forensic analysis, investigation and product testing.

7 CEOs make likable list

CHARLOTTE – Several CEOs with ties to south Charlotte were included in a recent Owler report on CEO Likeability, based on reviews from site users.

David Adams, of Curtiss Wright, topped the list. Others include Lynn Good, of Duke Energy (third), John Ferriola, of Nucor (fourth), Susan Devore, of Premier (sixth), Scott Smith, of Sonic Automotive (eighth), James Ferland, of Babcock & Wilcox (ninth) and Howard Levine, of Family Dollar (10th).

Visit www.owler.com for details.

Grocer sells grab-and-go meals

CHARLOTTE – The Fresh Market is offering grab-and-go meals that take the guesswork out of cooking while still focusing on freshness and quality.

Weekly meals include roasted chicken roll-ups (May 31 to June 6), summer pasta (June 7 to 13), chicken on the grill (June 14 to 20) and kabobs (June 21 to 27).

There are five stores in the Charlotte area, including 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road, 4223 Providence Road and 10828 Providence Road.

Doughnuts benefit charity

DURHAM – All 13 Rise Biscuits Donuts stores, including the one in Ballantyne Town Center, will celebrate National Donut Day by donating 10 percent of sales Friday, June 2, to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army started National Donut Day in 1938 to feed the hungry during the Great Depression.

The Ballantyne location is at 11212 Providence Road W.

David Weekley holds grand opening for community

CHARLOTTE – Custom Classics by David Weekley Homes is celebrating the grand opening of Avignon Town Homes – SouthPark from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Members of the community are invited to tour the Custom Classics townhome model, The Verdale, while enjoying live music on the square with appetizers and wine tastings.

Open daily for tours, the three-story Verdale model home features three bedrooms, three full baths, two-car garage and old-world European architectural elements.

Call 704-972-4225 for details.

Hartford holds cash mobs

CHARLOTTE – More than 60 of The Hartford’s employees volunteered Wednesday, May 17, to hold cash mobs for CycleBar Midtown CLT, Charlotte Mobile Makery and Indigo Photography.

They are among the one million-plus small businesses protected by The Hartford. The “HartMobs” are designed to show appreciation for the insurer’s customers.

At the Charlotte HartMob, employees got in gear at an early morning class at the indoor cycling facility and later created metal crafts and tiny terrariums with the mobile art studio.

Pinnacle Foods staff volunteers in hunger, shelter issues

CHARLOTTE – Pinnacle Foods employees joined together during the same week to take part in the company-wide program called Pinnacle ACTs (Action Changes Things).

Almost 1,000 employees volunteered at locations across North America to support the causes of food, shelter and the environment the week of May 8.

They spent the day filling trays for “Friendship Trays” which delivers food to needy in Charlotte.