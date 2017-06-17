Business Briefs for 6/16

Walmart gives free screenings

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart will offer free health screenings at more than 4,600 locations across the country from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Free screenings will include blood glucose, blood pressure, vision (select locations) and body mass index tests.

“We’re more committed than ever to serving as an open door to affordable, accessible healthcare, and our Walmart Wellness Day program is a key piece of that,” said George Riedl, senior vice president.

Monkey Joe’s raises money for childhood cancer research

PINEVILLE – Monkey Joe’s announces its third year of partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for all kids with cancer.

Throughout June, Monkey Joe’s locations, including 601 N. Polk St., will host lemonade stands, events and promotions to raise money for ALSF, as well as donate a percentage of all June lemonade sales.

Visit www.alexslemonade.org/monkeyjoes for details.

Corporations form in town

PINEVILLE – Registered agents filed these Pineville corporations with the N.C. Secretary of State in May:

• Forward Express Inc. – Kamran Patsiyev.

• KT Builders LLC – Robert Knobel.

• M & M Luxury Construction Inc. – Manuel Arevalo.

• Next Gen Motorsports LLC – Carlos Crespo.

• Phoenix Logistics LLC – Artur Mamedov.

• Pineville SPA Inc. – Feilong Lin.

• Pr1me Movement LLC – Chad Kuntz.

• Race Transport LLC – Carlos Crespo.

• Sapphire Canyon Ventures Inc. – David Higgins.

• Trejos Multi Services LLC – Juan Trejo.

• Unique Beauty Inc – Sandra Yala.

• The Why Not Perspective LLC – William Heffner.

PolyOne buys Rutland Holding

CLEVELAND – PolyOne Corporation acquired Pineville-based Rutland Holding Company, expanding the company’s portfolio of specialty color, additives and inks solutions.

Rutland specializes in customized formulations for consumer applications. It’s recognized as an industry leader in screen printing inks for the apparel market.

“This recent investment is a natural extension of all that we do in color – from InVisiO design services to additive technologies that enhance product performance beyond their appearance,” PolyOne CEO Robert Patterson said.

Carowinds is hiring for summer

CHARLOTTE – Carowinds is recruiting for summer jobs that start at $8 an hour in areas such as aquatics, entertainment technicians, food service, landscaping and security.

Employee perks include free admission to all Cedar Fair parks, complimentary tickets for friends and family, exclusive rides nights and water park parties, plus a scholarship program.

Visit www.carowinds.jobs to apply online.

David Weekley building new Ballantyne community

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes will soon begin building in its second Ballantyne-area community with SouthRidge.

SouthRidge will feature 27 single-family homes and 60 townhomes on North Community House Road and next to Ballantyne Country Club. Single-family homes will range in size from 2,900 to 3,900 square feet. Townhomes will range from 2,100 to 2,800 square feet.

David Weekley Homes is scheduled to break ground on a model home in July. Pre-sales are expected to begin in June. Prices for Southridge will start at the $400,000s.

Call 800-393-9968 for details.

Realtors finish realty training

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Realtors graduated from Allen Tate Realtors’ company’s Winner’s Edge training.

They included Matt Norman and Linda Slokenbergs, Charlotte-Ballantyne; Karen Dunker, Sue Lacara, Maria Laird and Joni Walker, Charlotte-Providence@485; Kyndall Clontz, Jill Conner, Abby Fox and Tinique Hall, Charlotte-SouthPark.

Winner’s Edge is a real estate training program that includes the latest in national real estate trends integrated with detailed information about the local real estate market.

Grable will lead blood centers

CHARLOTTE – Community Blood Center of the Carolinas President and CEO Martin Grable is the new president of America’s Blood Centers.

“It’s the one place all of the independent, nonprofit blood centers in the United States come together in the interest of the U.S. blood supply,” Grable said.

Grable joined the CBCC as president and CEO in September 2004 and has worked to expand the center’s reach.

Burney earns eService nod

CHARLOTTE – Tawanda Burney, an Allen Tate Realtor in the Charlotte-Steele Creek office, has been awarded the exclusive eService Certification from Allen Tate Company.

The program is designed to help the agent understand and respond to the online customer, convert listing inquiries for their sellers and work effectively with the Allen Tate Client Relations team.

Call 980-313-1892 or visit www.allentate.com/tawandaburney for details.

MUG: O’Donna Pittman

Showcase welcomes Realtor

CHARLOTTE – Realtor O’Donna Pittman has joined Showcase Realty.

O’Donna, a native Charlottean, holds more than 15 years of experience serving real estate clients in the Carolinas.

She holds designations such as Accredited Buyer Representative and Certified Internet Professional: e-Pro and Financing Dreams Certified. She is a U.S. Army veteran and a Certified Military Residential Specialist.

Chopt Salad catches shrimp

CHARLOTTE – Sea to Table will supply wild-caught shrimp from U.S. waters to all 44 Chopt Creative Salad Company locations.

Sea to Table has spent years developing relationships with fishermen and docks, supporting traditional American fishing communities on every U.S. coast.

“We’ve always believed in sourcing the highest quality ingredients for the best tasting food, and when it comes to seafood, we’re committed to doing what’s best for both our customers and our oceans,” said Tony Shure, co-founder of Chopt.

Hwy 55 reboots rewards

MOUNT OLIVE – Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries relaunched its rewards program.

All Hwy 55 fans who download an app will receive a coupon for a free Hwy 55 milkshake.

“We may be a retro burger brand but we are uniquely aware of our guests’ needs for the latest in technology and we really wanted to thank our members for being Hwy 55 fans,” President Kenney Moore said.

City Barbeque expands more

CHARLOTTE – City Barbeque will open its third location in Charlotte at 8948 J.M. Keynes Drive on Monday, June 19.

The restaurant will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 24, including kid’s entertainment, giveaways and appearances by Sir Purr, Top Cats and Carolina Panthers’ PurrCussion.

Ten percent of sales from the grand opening day will go to the Miracle League of Charlotte.