Burney awarded eService Certification

CHARLOTTE – Tawanda Burney, an Allen Tate Realtor in the Charlotte-Steele Creek office, has been awarded the exclusive eService Certification from Allen Tate Company.

Realtors who receive the eService Certification have completed three hours of classroom instruction and the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Service Expert certification.

The program is designed to help the agent understand and respond to the online customer, convert listing inquiries for their sellers and work effectively with the Allen Tate Client Relations team.

Call 980-313-1892 or visit www.allentate.com/tawandaburney for details.