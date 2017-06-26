Bridgers earns information privacy designation

CHARLOTTE – Adam Bridgers, a workplace privacy and data security attorney with the Charlotte office of Fisher Phillips , received the Certified Information Privacy Professional designation from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Bridgers is now qualified as a Certified Information Privacy Professional in U.S. privacy laws.

The credential provides an understanding of broad concepts, including jurisdictional laws; regulations and enforcement models; privacy concepts and principals; and legal requirements for handling and transferring data.

“Receiving the Certified Information Privacy Professional designation is a preeminent credential in the privacy field and gives me tremendous insight to better serve our clients on issues pertaining to privacy and data protection,” Bridgers said