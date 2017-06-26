Bridgers earns information privacy designation

CHARLOTTE – Adam Bridgers, a workplace privacy and data security attorney with the Charlotte office of Fisher Phillips, received the Certified Information Privacy Professional designation from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.
Bridgers is now qualified as a Certified Information Privacy Professional in U.S. privacy laws.
The credential provides an understanding of broad concepts, including jurisdictional laws; regulations and enforcement models; privacy concepts and principals; and legal requirements for handling and transferring data.
“Receiving the Certified Information Privacy Professional designation is a preeminent credential in the privacy field and gives me tremendous insight to better serve our clients on issues pertaining to privacy and data protection,” Bridgers said
