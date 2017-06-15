AmWINS Group named top insurance partner

CENTENNIAL, Colorado – Charlotte-based AmWINS Group has been named a Five-Star Wholesale Partner in the latest Producers on Wholesale Partners report, released by Insurance Business America.

The list recognizes the top-performing wholesale brokers and managing general agents that stand out above the rest in the overall insurance landscape.

Thousands of insurance producers were asked to rate their wholesale partners across areas such as premium pricing, underwriting expertise and range of products offered, to determine the best in business.

AmWINS Group was among the top-performers in the cyber and healthcare/medical liability category.