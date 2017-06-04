Amélie’s launches summer menu

CHARLOTTE – Amélie’s French Bakery & Café has launched a summer menu.

The 33 new seasonal items feature summertime flavors such as lime, basil, blackberry, mango, tarragon, blueberry and pineapple.

“Our summer menu and selections were inspired by salty côte d’azur air, fields of provence lavender, freshly clipped garden herbs and the balmy breeze welcoming a new season,” Executive Chef Mary Jayne Wilson said.

New items and flavors from the summer menu include:

French Macarons: Basil lime, blackberry balsamic basil, jalapeño, mango saffron and milk chocolate passion fruit.

Blueberry Peach Torte: Streusel, blueberry marmalade, almond sponge, peach gelée, almond sponge, peach mousse and topped with blueberry glaze.

Honey Roasted Pineapple + Crème Danish: Danish with vanilla pastry cream and topped with honey roasted pineapple.

Dill Cream Cheese + Cucumber Tartine: Dill cream cheese topped with sliced garden cucumber and sea salt.

Mango, Crispy Prosciutto + Pineapple Salad: <ixed greens, fresh mango, roasted pineapple, jicama and crispy prosciutto with passion fruit vinaigrette.

Passion Fruit Strawberry Limonade: Passion fruit strawberry purée, freshly squeezed lemon juice and sparkling water.

Blackberry Basil Mimosa: basil simple syrup, blackberry purée topped with sparkling wine.

The summer menu is available at all five Amélie’s locations in including the one at Carmel Commons.

Visit ameliesfrenchbakery.com for details.