24 Foundation builds communications team

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation hired Tiffani Evans as communications and marketing director and Caroline Arey as communications and marketing coordinator.

Prior to joining 24 Foundation, Evans worked for 10 years at A M King, where she mostly recently served as marketing manager and led branding and strategic initiatives.

Arey has more than nine years of communications and marketing experience. Previously she worked at a Charlotte ad agency, in the public relations department of Rack Room Shoes and in production at Elevation Church.

“We are thrilled to have Tiffani and Caroline, who are great additions to our team and will play a key role in communications efforts for our organization and fundraising events,” Executive Director Mallory Walsh said.

24 Foundation provides charity cycling events, namely 24 Hours of Booty in Myers Park. Call 704-365-4417 or visit www.24foundation.org for details.