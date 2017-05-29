Webinar addresses cyber security

CHARLOTTE – Adam Bridgers, a labor and employment attorney with the Charlotte office of Fisher Phillips, will host a live cyber security webinar at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

“Cyber Insurance: A Potential Safeguard Against Data Breaches” is a 90-minute webinar that covers statutory protections and sources of potential liability; security practices and policies; and considerations in choosing cyber insurance.

“Data breaches for companies of all sizes seem to be occurring with increasing frequency, which is why cyber security protections and policies should be in place,” Bridgers said. “This webinar can help companies better understand potential cyber security risks and safeguards they can implement to protect their business.”

Pricing starts at $299. Register online for the webinar at http://bit.ly/2rzwyUs.