Waltonwood Cotswold hosts senior health, fitness demonstrations

CHARLOTTE – Waltonwood Cotswold will host a Free Wellness Day in honor of the 24th annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day.

The event includes exercise classes and smoothie tastings on May 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the community, 5215 Randolph Road. RSVP by calling 704-490-4330.

Katie Cracraft, fitness coordinator at Waltonwood Cotswold, will lead a 30-minute exercise class with residents at 3 p.m. It will include low/moderate forms of resistance training with resistance bands and very light cardio.

The community’s chef will present smoothie demo and tastings at 3:30 p.m.

The nursing team will be available to provide wellness clinics, including blood pressure checks. The Weston Group, a rehabilitation company, will conduct balance games and Bayada Home Health will be available to answer questions from residents and guests, as well.

“With this event, we plan to demonstrate how seniors can have fun staying healthy and fit,” said Leah Nash, executive director of Waltonwood Cotswold. “We are excited to share our knowledge about health, and regardless of your age it is important to include exercise in our daily routines. We are happy to have Katie showcase some useful and easy tips on how to stay fit.”