Sort-A-Rama draws 600 volunteers

CHARLOTTE – The Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s Sort-A-Rama attracted 600 volunteers May 25 at the Charlotte Convention Center to pack 132,000 pounds of food to help fight summer hunger.

Volunteers came from Food Lion Feeds, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, TIAA and Carolinas HealthCare System.

“If someone leaves one of our hospitals, but does not have access to fresh, affordable food, that person cannot truly be healthy,” Carolinas HealthCare System CEO Gene Woods said. “By supporting organizations like Second Harvest, we extend the healing impact of our system.”

Families turn to Second Harvest and partner soup kitchens and emergency food pantries during the summer to fill meal gaps when breakfast and lunch meals at school are no longer available.

“In the 19 counties we serve, over half of the children attending school receive free-reduced lunch,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest. “This is indicative of how great the need is during the summer and how we need every bit of help we can get to help meet this need.”

Visit www.secondharvestmetrolina.org or call 704-376-1785 for details.