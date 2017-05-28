S-E-A has new manager, civil engineer

COLUMBUS, Ohio – S-E-A’s Charlotte office has a new manager and civil engineer.

Steve Price, of Charlotte, recently joined as manager of the Charlotte office. Price worked as a senior claims specialist II large loss and litigation for Liberty Mutual.

Colby Baker, of Charlotte, joined as a civil engineer. Baker worked as a project engineer for Ruby & Associates in Bingham Farms, Michigan and as an on-call firefighter in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The Structural Engineers Association of Michigan recognized Baker as “Young Engineer of the Year” in 2016.

Established in 1970, S-E-A specializes in forensic analysis, investigation and product testing.

Visit www.SEAlimited.com for details.