Rise Biscuits Donuts donating percentage of sales June 2

DURHAM – All 13 Rise Biscuits Donuts stores, including the one in Ballantyne Town Center, will celebrate National Donut Day by donating 10 percent of sales Friday, June 2, to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army started National Donut Day in 1938 to feed the hungry during the Great Depression.

“What better way to celebrate National Donut Day than by giving back to the charity that started it all and does so much good for the communities we operate in,” Rise Biscuits Donuts CEO Tom Ferguson said. The Ballantyne location is at 11212 Providence Road W.