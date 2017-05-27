ourbridge For Kids wins large grant

CHARLOTTE – The Women’s Impact Fund awarded $100,000 to ourBRIDGE for KIDS to launch a After School Creative Arts and Learning Program for the refugee and immigrant children it serves.

ourBRIDGE will use the grant to enhance its literacy and STEAM-focused curriculum through an infusion of art in partnership with LilySarahGrace.

“Without extra academic support, immigrant and refugee children are especially vulnerable to academic failure,” said Sil Ganzó, executive director of ourBRIDGE. “This grant will help create game-changing enhancements to our already successful after school curriculum.”

Visit www.joinourbridge.org to learn more.