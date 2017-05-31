Lynch joins Goodwill as vice president of career services

CHARLOTTE – Raquel Lynch has joined Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont as its new vice president of career services.

Lynch most recently served as chief program officer at Crisis Assistance Ministry. She previously worked Latin American Coalition and International House.

“Raquel brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in nonprofit leadership that will help our clients move forward to greater opportunities for economic mobility, and ultimately achieve their goals of family sustaining employment,” said Chris Jackson, incoming president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont.

She serves on the boards of Legal Services of the Southern Piedmont, The Charlotte Symphony and The Institute for Social Capital.