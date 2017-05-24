Idlewild Elementary builds outdoor classroom in single day

Idlewild Elementary was a whirl wind of activity this past Friday morning as over 180 volunteers, mostly Target employees, joined the REAL School Gardens organization and faculty at Idlewild Elementary to build an outdoor classroom in a single day.

In the third of five ‘Big Digs’ across four states, the Idlewild Elementary event being the largest so far, volunteers worked feverishly and excitedly to build an outdoor facility that will help students to learn how to grow vegetables and eat nutritionally through the tools of science, math, literacy and nutritional education.

REAL School Gardens has committed to providing two years of training to Idlewild Elementary faculty in these fields in order to help them best reach their students.

John Autry, NC House of Representatives District 100, Clayton Wilcox, incoming CMS Superintendent, and Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano were on hand to support the efforts.

