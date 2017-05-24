You are here: Home / CoverFeature / Idlewild Elementary builds outdoor classroom in single day

Idlewild Elementary builds outdoor classroom in single day

by

May 19 – Volunteers from Target and other organizations consturct garden beds as they participate in the single-day build of an outdoor classroom at Idlewild Elementary, in partnership with REAL School Gardens.

 

Idlewild Elementary was a whirl wind of activity this past Friday morning as over 180 volunteers, mostly Target employees, joined the REAL School Gardens organization and faculty at Idlewild Elementary to build an outdoor classroom in a single day.

In the third of five ‘Big Digs’ across four states, the Idlewild Elementary event being the largest so far, volunteers worked feverishly and excitedly to build an outdoor facility that will help students to learn how to grow vegetables and eat nutritionally through the tools of science, math, literacy and nutritional education.

REAL  School Gardens has committed to providing two years of training to Idlewild Elementary faculty in these fields in order to help them best reach their students.

John Autry, NC House of Representatives District 100, Clayton Wilcox, incoming CMS Superintendent, and Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano were on hand to support the efforts.

Comments

  1. Thank you Grant – a wonderful article outlining the school, community, LandDesign and Target support to complete a Learning Garden for Idlewild Elementary who in April was named the nations number 1 Magnet School in America.

  2. Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte City Council District 5, was also there to support the building of the garden!

