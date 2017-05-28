Homebuilder gives to Ronald McDonald House

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes celebrated more than 40 years of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives through its World’s Largest Showcase of Homes campaign.

More than 9,100 visitors stopped by model or showcase homes in April across the country to see current innovations in design and décor trends.

A $5 donation was given to a local nonprofit for each visitor who registered with a sales consultant during the showcase, amounting to more than $45,000 for 18 charities.

In Charlotte, more than $2,100 was donated to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte.

“The support they give to not only the Charlotte House, but to Ronald McDonald Houses across the country, is vital to the children and families we serve,” said Emily Ransone, annual support manager with Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte. “We feel lucky that we can witness their impact firsthand.”

